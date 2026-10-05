Defense seeks more time in Hillsdale County sheriff’s felony case as new evidence emerges

JACKSON, Mich. (WOWO) — A court hearing for Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire has been postponed for about a month as his defense attorney works through tens of gigabytes of newly received evidence in the criminal case.

Hodshire’s probable cause conference, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been rescheduled for Nov. 4 at 10:15 a.m. before Jackson County District Judge Daniel Goostrey, who was specially assigned to handle the case. The defense requested additional time, citing the volume of digital evidence and new material received in September. WLNS first reported the hearing delay.

Hodshire faces felony charges of misconduct in office and obstruction of justice. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office authorized the charges in August following an investigation by Michigan State Police. Court records identify Feb. 18, 2026, as the listed offense date.

The allegations center on claims that Hodshire disclosed confidential information connected to an active investigation. Earlier court documents reported by multiple Michigan news organizations say investigators accused the sheriff of providing information about an investigation to a suspect and/or the suspect’s family.

Hodshire has pleaded not guilty and has denied that he or members of his department knowingly interfered with another law enforcement agency’s investigation.

During Wednesday’s proceeding, Hodshire’s Ann Arbor attorney, John A. Shea, told the court that his defense team received approximately 33 gigabytes of phone calls, digital recordings and other information during September.

Shea said he still has about 25 gigabytes of discovery to review and told the court he needed additional time to discuss the material with an assistant attorney general.

“I’m going to need some time to talk with the Assistant Attorney General to allow me to finish reviewing the 25 gigabytes of discovery stuff that I still need to get through,” Shea said, according to WLNS.

Shea also said the evidence includes more than a dozen audio and video recordings that he had not yet been able to fully review.

Judge Goostrey agreed that postponing the conference was reasonable given the amount of material involved.

The probable cause conference is an important step in the case, but it is not a trial. At that proceeding, the parties address the evidence and determine the next steps in the criminal process. A subsequent probable cause hearing, if held, would address whether prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence for the case to proceed toward trial.

The charges against Hodshire stem from an investigation involving an out-of-state law enforcement agency. Earlier court documents indicated the underlying investigation involved an alleged felony theft case being handled by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio.

According to a transcript previously reported by WLNS and other outlets, investigators alleged Hodshire warned a suspect or members of the suspect’s family about an anticipated search warrant and identified property authorities were seeking. The reported allegations included a truck, trailer and tractor.

The Michigan State Police investigated the allegations, while the Michigan Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case. The case was moved to Jackson County because of conflicts involving Hillsdale County’s courts.

Hodshire, 59, was first elected Hillsdale County sheriff in 2020 and won reelection in 2024. He was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond following the filing of the charges.

Hodshire did not speak during Wednesday’s hearing. In a statement released Sept. 2, he said he intended to continue serving as sheriff while the case proceeds through court.

“I appreciate the trust, faith, and confidence you have placed in me during the past two election cycles and will continue to ensure that the operations of the Sheriff’s office are not hampered by this and that we move forward,” Hodshire said.

In an earlier statement addressing the allegations, Hodshire said the investigation involved his department assisting an out-of-state law enforcement agency and denied that he or anyone in his office intentionally interfered with that agency’s investigation.

“Whether the charges have merit (which I deny), including whether my actions were appropriate and whether others’ interpretations of my actions are justified, will not be debated by my office in the press or on social media but rather in the courtroom, as our system of justice requires,” Hodshire said in that statement.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office was contacted for comment following Wednesday’s hearing, according to WLNS. No response was reported at the time of publication.

The next scheduled proceeding in the case is the probable cause conference Nov. 4 at 10:15 a.m. in Jackson County 12th District Court.

Hodshire remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.