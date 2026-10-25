FEMA Assistance Applications For Storm Victims To Close Sunday Night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana residents affected by August’s severe storms, tornadoes and flooding have until tonight to apply for FEMA assistance.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, October 25.

25 counties are eligible.

Carroll, Cass, Dearborn, Decatur, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Pike, Porter, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Tipton, Union and Wayne Counties are eligible for assistance.

Residents can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.

In-person assistance events are also being held this weekend.

FEMA says assistance may help cover temporary housing and essential home repairs.

As of Friday, the agency had provided $154 million to more than 35,900 households. Residents should have damage information, income details and insurance information available when applying.