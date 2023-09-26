DeKalb County Fair Continues On This Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – One of the biggest street fairs in the Hoosier state continues on this week.

The DeKalb County Fair kicked off on Monday and will run through Satuday night.

According to Auburn Mayor Michael Ley, the fair’s size grows every year, along with the number of visitors that come to the fair.

On site there is a plenty of great food, plus a carnival, mini horse pulls, horse and pony shows, and even a pet parade.

Though there may be a fee to park, the fair is free to attend.

You can find the full fair guide here.