Indiana Deploys 300 National Guard Soldiers to Washington, D.C.

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Approximately 300 Indiana National Guard soldiers will deploy to Washington, D.C., in early December to assist the D.C. National Guard in supporting public safety operations.

Governor Mike Braun authorized the deployment, which primarily involves units from Bloomington and Gary. The Hoosier Guardsmen will work with civilian agencies and local law enforcement to enhance safety in the nation’s capital.

The deployment reflects routine coordination between state National Guards and federal or local authorities during periods requiring additional security support.