September 9, 2025
Local News

Delays On I-69 Northbound Due To Overturned Semi

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — An overturned semi is causing traffic delays on I-69 Tuesday afternoon.

The semi overturned in the northbound lanes near the Goshen Road on-ramp.

The two right lanes are currently closed as crews respond to the crash.

Related posts

City to present several Legacy projects for approval…

Kayla Blakeslee

Reception for New Police Chief

WOWO News

Schools raise pay, offer incentives to attract bus drivers

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.