Delays On I-69 Northbound Due To Overturned Semi

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — An overturned semi is causing traffic delays on I-69 Tuesday afternoon.
The semi overturned in the northbound lanes near the Goshen Road on-ramp.
The two right lanes are currently closed as crews respond to the crash.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — An overturned semi is causing traffic delays on I-69 Tuesday afternoon.
The semi overturned in the northbound lanes near the Goshen Road on-ramp.
The two right lanes are currently closed as crews respond to the crash.
Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station’s FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC’s online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.
Public File Liaison:
publicfilesfwa@federatedmedia.com
260-447-5511