Delphi Murders Suspect Appearing Today In Allen County Courtroom

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen will appear in an Allen County Courtroom later today. The Allen County Courthouse will host the next hearing in the Delphi Murders Case involving Allen, in a setting where cameras will be allowed in the courtroom for the first time in the case.

On Tuesday, special judge Fran Gull granted permission for pool media coverage of the hearing. In recent weeks, new filings have come in the case from suspect Richard Allen’s legal defense team including news of an potential evidence leak.

During the day increased security can also be expected at the courthouse, as well as limited seating inside the courtroom during the proceedings.