Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Approves 4 New Solar Power Plants for I&M

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission on Wednesday

approved Indiana Michigan Power’s plan to expand its renewable energy generation with four

new solar plants capable of generating energy to power more than 200,000 typical homes by

mid-2026.

The important advances in clean energy are consistent with the Powering the Next Tomorrow

Integrated Resource Plan that Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) previously submitted to regulators

in Michigan and Indiana. These solar power plants and the company’s plans to add even more

clean-energy resources are part of I&M’s and American Electric Power’s commitment to achieve

net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2045.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission determined that the four new solar power plants will

help serve the public’s energy needs and are designated as Clean Energy Projects. The four

solar plants were selected as the best among 32 project bids submitted as part of an open,

competitive request-for-proposals process. The plants are consistent with I&M’s Integrated

Resource Plan addressing the future energy needs of customers in light of the planned

retirement of I&M’s last remaining coal-fueled plant by 2028.

“These four Clean Energy Projects will diversify I&M’s energy mix, support reliability, provide

environmental benefits and safeguard against fuel-cost volatility,” said Steve Baker, I&M

president and chief operating officer. “The availability of renewable energy is important to

support economic development opportunities in the communities I&M serves. Increasing the

amount of renewable energy available to businesses will be a significant benefit to maintaining

and attracting new investments and jobs to the area.”

The diversity of generation sources also increases I&M’s flexibility to better serve customers by

having options to address future changes in regulatory policies and price volatility of energy

prices for the various forms of generation.

The four Indiana plants will have a combined generation capacity of 749 megawatts:

Lake Trout, Blackford County

Mayapple/IN, Pulaski County

Sculpin, DeKalb County

Elkhart County, Elkhart County

I&M will invest about $1 billion in the two largest solar power plants, Lake Trout and Mayapple,

which I&M will own and operate. I&M will purchase the power generated from the independently

operated Sculpin and Elkhart County solar power plants.

The developers of the four sites have been working with local officials in the four counties to

address any concerns and meet the requirements to gain local approval.

I&M’s plans were also submitted to the Michigan Public Service Commission, which has

approved the Mayapple, Sculpin and Elkhart County plants. The Lake Trout facility is subject to

a different regulatory process in Michigan due to its larger size and is still pending.

I&M’s current clean-energy generation includes five solar plants; wind power from four Hoosier

plants; six hydro-electric plants; and the Cook Nuclear Plant in Bridgman, Mich. I&M’s coalfueled plant in Rockport will be fully retired in 2028. More than 80% of energy I&M generated in

2022 was carbon-emission free.

The Lake Trout and Mayapple projects are slated to begin construction in fall 2024 and be

generating power by spring 2026. Elkhart County and Sculpin are expected to be operational

by the end of 2025.