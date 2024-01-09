Dicey Conditions Expected Throughout Tuesday Morning Commute

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The National Weather Service says that a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect this morning for what could be a dicey early morning commute.

Meteorologist Liz Braden with our partners in news at 21Alive says that a “First Alert Weather Day” also remains is in place for today due to tricky travel conditions for the morning commute as freezing rain continues to fall across the Fort Wayne metro area while slushy accumulation of a few inches are possible. Visibility will be lowered at times due to heavy snow and breezy conditions expected in some parts of the region including winds gusts up to 30 mph.

Areas north of US-30 will hold on to the heavy snow a bit longer, gradually seeing the switch to rain all the way up to LaGrange and Stueben counties closer to 7 to 8 AM.

Stay tuned as we will keep you updated on the latest regarding travel conditions and school delays throughout the morning.