Fort Wayne man sentenced for role in deadly shooting

A 23-year-old Fort Wayne man has been sentenced for his role in a deadly 2024 shooting.

Dionee White will spend 140 years in prison for killing 17-year-old Adaija Armani Okey and 18-year-old Lamarion Jeremiah Bailey. A third person in the car survived.

Court records say a witness was first too scared to talk, but police later got messages naming “D White” as the shooter. Surveillance video and phone data also placed him at the scene.

According to 21 Alive News, White must pay more than 30-thousand dollars to the victims’ families.

Another suspect, Uronne Washington, is set to go to trial in July.