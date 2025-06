NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — Hormel is recalling more than a quarter of a million pounds of Dinty Moore brand beef stew because it may be contaminated with pieces of wood.

The company notified the USDA of three consumer complaints but say there have been no confirmed injuries.

The affected cans are the 20 ounce size and were shipped nationwide with a best-by date of February of 2028 and the Lot Code T-02045.

Officials say if you have any of the wood-tainted stew – throw it out or return it.