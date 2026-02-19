Donate Blood in Honor of Chance Young This Weekend

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) A blood drive will be held Saturday, February 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the National Guard Drill Room Floor, 130 W. Cook Road, in honor of Chance Young, a local leukemia patient whose treatment relied on numerous blood and platelet transfusions.

Young, diagnosed in April 2022, inspired the creation of the Taking Chances Foundation, which supports families affected by leukemia and advocates for lifesaving resources. The memorial blood drive aims to continue his legacy by encouraging community members to donate blood and help patients in need.

The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage as hospital requests exceed supply. Donors of all blood types are encouraged to give, with particular need for O, A negative, and B negative blood, as well as platelet donations. Individuals interested in donating can schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1‑800‑RED CROSS (1‑800‑733‑2767).

Those who donate between January 26 and February 28, 2026, will receive a $20 e-gift card from a merchant of their choice. Organizers say every donation contributes directly to the care of patients like Chance Young.