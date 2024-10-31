October 31, 2024
Don’t Forget to Fall Back: Daylight Saving Time Ends This Weekend

by Heather Starr0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – As daylight saving time comes to a close, remember to set your clocks back one hour this Saturday night before bed.

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 3, you’ll gain an extra hour of sleep as we “fall back” into standard time. This seasonal shift means mornings will be a little brighter, while evenings will darken sooner.

It’s also a perfect opportunity to check and change the batteries in important devices like smoke detectors and radios. With the arrival of winter months, this time adjustment not only helps you catch those extra Z’s but also ensures your home is safe and ready for the season ahead.

