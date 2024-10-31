Governor Declares November as Adopt a Hoosier Shelter Pet Month, FWACC Lowers Adoption Fees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Governor Eric Holcomb has designated November 2024 as “Adopt a Hoosier Shelter Pet Month,” and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) is celebrating with a special adoption sale aimed at finding loving homes for animals in need.

From November 5 through November 22, FWACC is offering discounted adoption fees on pets: dogs between 6 months and 6 years can be adopted for $50, while all cats and kittens are available for just $5. For older dogs and small animals, adoption fees are entirely waived with an approved application.

The discounted adoptions are available not only at FWACC but also at partner locations, including local Pet Supplies Plus stores, PetSmart locations at Jefferson Pointe and Maysville Road, Westside Animal Hospital, Covington Veterinary Hospital, and the Black Forest Cat Café. “Having attention drawn to shelter animals is a win for limited access and municipal shelter organizations across the Hoosier state. We hope this will remind potential pet owners to check out the adoptable animals in the local shelters when looking for a new pet,” says Amy-Jo Sites, Director of FWACC.

Those interested in adopting can visit FWACC’s website, www.fwacc.org, to learn more about the same-day adoption process and view available animals. This adoption event provides an opportunity for individuals and families to find a new pet while supporting local shelters.