Downtown Fort Wayne YMCA Gets New Name, Adds 24-Hour Access

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne announced Monday that its downtown location has a new name and will soon offer 24-hour access to members.

The Skyline YMCA, the downtown facility will now be called the Weigand Family YMCA in recognition of a generous donation from the Weigand family. YMCA officials say the contribution made it possible to expand member services, including the upcoming move to 24-hour access.

Beginning in late November, eligible members will be able to access the facility’s wellness center at any time, day or night. The new feature will be available as an add-on amenity for YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne members who are 18 years and older, at a cost of $4.99 per month.

YMCA leaders say the 24-hour access is designed to provide greater flexibility for members with demanding or non-traditional schedules, while continuing to support the organization’s mission of promoting healthy living in the community.