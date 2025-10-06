October 6, 2025
Fort Wayne Splash Pads Closed for the Season

by David Scheie0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Families looking to enjoy one last splash of summer fun before the cooler weather arrives on Tuesday, are unfortunately out of luck, as Fort Wayne’s splash pads officially closed for the season on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department announced that splash pads at Buckner, Franklin School, Kreager, McCormick, Memorial, Shoaff, and Waynedale Parks remained open through Sunday.

Additionally, the Water Till feature at Promenade Park wrapped up its 2025 season earlier, officially closing on Monday, September 29.

All of the city’s public pools have also closed for the year.

Fort Wayne’s splash pads and pools are expected to reopen in May 2026, welcoming residents back for another summer season of outdoor recreation.

