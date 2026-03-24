Indiana Ranked 41st for Occupational Burnout Risk

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) A new national study is offering insight into workplace burnout across the country, placing Indiana among the states with relatively lower risk.

Indiana ranks 41st overall with a burnout score of 44.68 out of 100, indicating a moderate but less severe level of risk compared to many other states, according to WalletHub.

Researchers analyzed multiple factors, including average work hours, commute times, access to mental health care, and health-related productivity loss. The data shows Indiana workers average about 40.4 hours per week, which is close to the national norm, while about 6.3 percent of workers face long commutes exceeding one hour each way.

The study also found that residents report losing an average of 10.4 days per month due to poor physical or mental health, a factor that contributes significantly to overall burnout risk.

In terms of support, Indiana has about 236 mental health providers per 100,000 residents, placing it in the middle range nationally. Analysts say access to care plays a key role in reducing long-term burnout impacts.

Compared to neighboring states, Indiana ranks lower for burnout risk than Illinois and Ohio, but slightly higher than Michigan. Overall, the findings suggest that while burnout remains a concern, Indiana’s workforce may face fewer pressures than those in higher-risk states with longer workweeks and less access to care.