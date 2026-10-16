Driver Airlifted After Serious Crash at U.S. 24 and S.R. 114

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A driver was airlifted to Indianapolis after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. 24 and State Road 114.

According to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 4:42 p.m. Oct. 15. A Buick passenger car was stopped at a red light on eastbound U.S. 24 when a Ford Transit van struck it from behind.

The impact sent the Buick spinning onto the eastbound shoulder. The Ford van stopped in the eastbound lanes within the intersection.

The Buick caught fire, and several bystanders stopped to help pull the driver from the burning vehicle. The sheriff’s office said several of those who assisted sustained minor burns, cuts and abrasions during the rescue.

The Buick’s driver was taken to Fort Wayne before being airlifted to Indianapolis. The Ford van’s driver was treated and released at the scene.

Investigators suspect distracted driving involving a cellphone may have contributed to the crash.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident with assistance from local and state law enforcement, fire departments, emergency medical personnel and the Huntington County Emergency Management Agency Traffic Team.