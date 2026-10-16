SBA Loans Available for Hoosiers Affected by June Severe Weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Low-interest disaster loans are now available to eligible Indiana residents and businesses that suffered damage during severe weather in June.

Governor Mike Braun announced Friday that the U.S. Small Business Administration issued a disaster declaration covering storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flash flooding from June 6 through June 26, 2026.

Eligible counties include Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange and Noble in northern Indiana, along with Gibson, Harrison, Jefferson, Lake and Warrick counties. Several additional counties contiguous to those areas are also eligible.

The loans can help businesses repair or replace damaged property, provide working capital to eligible small businesses and nonprofits, and help homeowners and renters repair or replace damaged real estate and personal property, including vehicles.

Applications are available through the MySBA Loan Portal.

The deadline to apply for loans covering physical damage is Dec. 8, 2026. The deadline for economic injury loans is July 9, 2027. Only damage from the June 6-26 period qualifies under this declaration.

Disaster Loan Outreach Centers opened Friday in Harrison, Gibson and Jefferson counties. Representatives are available to answer questions about the program and help applicants complete applications at no cost.

The centers are located at Lanesville Town Hall, 7346 Main St. NE, in Lanesville; Princeton Public Library, 124 S. Hart St., in Princeton; and the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency, 620 Green Road, in Madison.

The centers are scheduled to close permanently at 5 p.m. Oct. 30, except the Jefferson County location, which will close at 4 p.m. that day.

The SBA is also accepting applications from eligible survivors of an August 2026 disaster. The deadline for physical damage applications is Oct. 25, 2026, while economic injury applications are due May 24, 2027.