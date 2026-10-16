Man Dies After Officer-Involved Shooting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A man has died from injuries sustained in an officer-involved shooting on Chadwick Drive in Fort Wayne on Oct. 12.

The Fort Wayne Police Department announced the man’s death in an update. The shooting happened in the 6800 block of Chadwick Drive after officers responded to a report of an adult man experiencing a mental health crisis.

According to the department’s initial account, officers tried to speak with the man, but he refused. Police said the man later left his bedroom, entered the kitchen and picked up a large chef’s knife.

Officers ordered the man to drop the knife. When he did not comply, an officer deployed a Taser, but it was ineffective. Police said the man continued advancing toward an officer with the knife, prompting two officers to fire their handguns and strike him.

Officers provided medical aid before Three Rivers Ambulance Authority medics took the man to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity and determine the cause and manner of death.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit, Indiana State Police, Allen County Coroner’s Office and Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

The department previously said both officers who fired their weapons were placed on five days of administrative leave. They must undergo psychological assessments before returning to duty.

Investigative findings will be forwarded to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office for review.