Drunken Raccoon Passes Out on Virginia Liquor Store Bathroom Floor

VIRGINIA (WOWO) — A wild night out ended in a hard morning for one adventurous trash panda after a raccoon crashed through the ceiling of a Virginia state liquor store, helped himself to bottom-shelf spirits, and ultimately passed out cold in the restroom.

An employee opening up the Virginia ABC store in Ashland discovered the chaos after coming across 14 damaged bottles scattered across the floor—including crushed offerings of rum, moonshine, and peanut butter whiskey.

Following the trail of spilled alcohol to the back of the store, staff located the culprit slumped face-down on the bathroom floor right next to the toilet.

Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter officers responded to the scene and carefully transported the intoxicated intruder to the local shelter so he could safely sleep off his bender.

Animal control staff report that after a few hours of rest and hydration, the raccoon showed no signs of injury—other than a presumably massive hangover—and was successfully released back into a nearby forested area.