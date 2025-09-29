September 29, 2025
Dry Weather In Indiana Continues

by Network Indiana0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Dry weather will continue across Indiana for at least the next week with no chances of rain expected for the time being.

“It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 for most of the week,” said Earl Breon, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Breon says the high temperatures will cool down as the week goes on, but he urges you not be complacent when you’re outside.

“Stay hydrated and keep an eye on your sun protection,” said Breon.

There has been some recent rainfall in Indiana which Breon says has helped some of the drought conditions.

“As for what we want from rain going forward, it would be nice for it to be spread out over the course of a couple of days and not just fall all at once,” said Breon.

Even with a cool down coming this week, Breon says these temperatures are above normal for October.

