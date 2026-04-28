Up to 80 Children Included in Michigan Pre-K Expansion Pilot

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Michigan is expanding its free pre-kindergarten initiative into home-based child care settings through a new pilot program designed to broaden access to early childhood education.

The Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential says the effort will allow family child care providers to offer no-cost pre-K to 4-year-olds, with some 3-year-olds also eligible in limited cases.

About 75 to 80 children are expected to participate in the pilot, which is funded by a 1.5 million dollar federal grant, according to Bridge Michigan.

The program will run through the spring and summer, with the possibility of continuing into the upcoming school year. Participating providers will receive funding support for coaching, curriculum development, instructional materials, and student assessments.

State officials describe the initiative as part of a broader strategy to expand access to early learning opportunities for children across Michigan. Policy documents referenced by state agencies note that thousands of family and group child care homes already operate statewide and could play a larger role in preschool education.

Early childhood advocates have pointed to home-based providers as a potential source of expanded capacity for pre-K programs, citing their presence in communities that may not have access to traditional preschool centers.

The pilot marks the first time Michigan’s “Pre-K for All” effort has been extended to include home-based child care providers.