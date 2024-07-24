July 24, 2024
EACS getting new middle school, overhaul of existing buildings

by Derek Decker

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – East Allen County Schools will soon get a new middle school.

The school board voted to approve additions and renovations to many of the existing buildings within the district.

A brand new Leo Intermediate School and a new building for Southwick Elementary School are in the plans after the school board’s unanimous approval last night.

The district’s goal is stay under $1 for school tax rates.

Construction could start as early as next summer and last through the next decade.

