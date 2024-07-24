City council mulls TRAA task force

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The fight between the city and the county continues over the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority.

In an effort to try to resolve staffing issues and service problems, 4th district city councilman Dr. Scott Myers and other council members are proposing a task force composed of a team of expterts they hope will make systemic fixes to a fragile healthcare system.

Under the plan Allen County Commissioners and Council each get one pick. The mayor’s office and city council would each get an appointment.

There would also be a current area fire or EMS chief and a TRAA board member of director.