July 11, 2025
Early Morning House Fire Receives Moderate Damage

by David Scheie0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Firefighters responded to a residential fire just after 5:00 this morning in the 26-hundred block of Euclid Avenue on the city’s near east side.

Responding units found smoke and fire coming from the two-story home and found that the fire had started in the bedroom.

It took about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The single occupant of the home and the dog made it out safely. No injuries were reported, and the investigation into the cause is underway now.

