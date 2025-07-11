Allen County Judicial Applicant Interviews

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — On Wednesday, July 23, the Allen County Judicial Nominating Commission will conduct interviews of four applicants for an upcoming vacancy on the Allen Superior Court in the Family Division. The interviews will be held in Courtroom 107 at the Allen County Courthouse, 715 S. Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne. Interviews are open to the public with decorum rules in place.

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 (all times listed below are Eastern)

10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. – Executive Session to consider applications

10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Public Session to honor Judge Andrea Trevino

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Magistrate Brent Ecenbarger

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Magistrate Carolyn Foley

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Magistrate Sherry Hartzler

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Magistrate Michael Douglass

1:00 p.m. – Lunch and Executive Session to consider applications, followed by public vote to select nominees

After all interviews have concluded, the commission, which is chaired by Supreme Court Justice Christopher Goff, will deliberate in a private executive session to consider applications. The commission considers applicants’ legal education, writings, reputation in the practice of law, and other pertinent information. The commission vote is held publicly following deliberations.