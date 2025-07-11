Man In Life-Threatening Condition Following Early Morning Crash With Roundabout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — At approximately 7:28 a.m., officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the roundabout at Adams Center Road and Wayne Trace for a reported vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival, officers located a passenger car off the roadway in a field several hundred feet southeast of the intersection.

It was reported that prior to the crash, the driver, an adult male, was southbound on Adams Center Road, traveling at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles. Preliminary information indicates that the vehicle struck the raised curb of the roundabout, went airborne, landed on the southeast side of the roundabout, struck a Road Closed barricade, then became airborne again as it continued off the roadway, crossed a drainage ditch, and finally came to rest several hundred feet from the roadway in a harvested wheat field.

The driver was transported to Lutheran Hospital and is in life-threatening condition.

This incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.