Election 2026: Indiana Voter Guide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Hoosiers are heading to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, for the 2026 midterm election, with several local, state and congressional races on the ballot.

Polls across Indiana are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone in line by 6 p.m. will still be allowed to cast their ballot.

Here’s what voters need to know before heading to the polls.

WHAT TO BRING TO THE POLLS

Indiana voters must bring an acceptable government-issued photo ID to cast their ballots.

The ID must include the voter’s name, photograph and an expiration date. Most IDs must be current or have expired after Nov. 5, 2024.

Acceptable identification includes an Indiana driver’s license, state-issued photo ID, U.S. passport or qualifying military ID. Certain military and tribal documents have exceptions to the expiration-date requirement.

Voters who forget their ID or do not have an acceptable form of identification can still cast a provisional ballot. They have until noon Friday, Nov. 13, to provide the required documentation to their county election board or establish an applicable exemption.

More information about acceptable identification is available through the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office.

WHERE TO VOTE IN ALLEN COUNTY

Allen County voters have 53 vote centers to choose from for Tuesday’s election.

The county is using vote centers instead of traditional assigned polling locations, meaning registered voters can cast their ballots at any participating vote center in Allen County, regardless of their precinct.

The system debuted during the May primary election after the county consolidated its previous 110 polling locations.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and anyone in line before closing will be allowed to vote.

Residents can find a complete list and interactive map of voting locations on the Allen County Election Board website.

Voters in surrounding counties can find their assigned polling locations by visiting IndianaVoters.in.gov.

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT

Indiana voters will decide several major races and ballot questions Tuesday, including congressional seats, statewide offices and a proposed northeast Indiana casino.

In Indiana’s Third Congressional District, Republican incumbent Marlin Stutzman faces Democratic challenger Kelly Thompson.

The race for Indiana secretary of state includes Republican Max Engling, Democrat Beau Bayh, Libertarian Lauri Shillings and Lincoln Party candidate Greg Ballard.

In Allen County, three candidates are seeking to replace retiring Superior Court Judge Fran Gull. They include Deputy Prosecutor Christina Gull, Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns and Circuit Court Magistrate Jesus “Rick” Treviño.

Voters in Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties will also decide whether to permit inland casino gambling in their respective counties.

If more than one county approves the referendum, casino operators would submit bids to the Indiana Gaming Commission, which would award a single license.

Two statewide constitutional amendments are also on the ballot.

Public Question 1 would expand the circumstances under which judges can deny bail to defendants charged with offenses other than murder or treason when specified evidentiary and public safety requirements are met.

Public Question 2 would allow city and town court judges to live in the county where their court is located or in a qualifying neighboring county.

Additional local races and ballot questions will vary depending on where voters live.

Hoosiers can review their sample ballots, check their voter registration and find additional election information at IndianaVoters.in.gov.

Polls close at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with election results expected to begin coming in shortly afterward.