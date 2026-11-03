Congressman Marlin Stutzman Makes Final Election Day Appeal to 3rd District Voters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Congressman Marlin Stutzman is making a final Election Day appeal to voters in Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District, emphasizing the importance of Republican control of Congress and urging Hoosiers to consider the country’s future when casting their ballots.

During an interview Tuesday morning on Fort Wayne’s Morning News, Stutzman discussed President Donald Trump’s last-minute push for Republican candidates, the economy, affordability and a proposed casino in Northeast Indiana.

Trump endorsement and control of Congress

Stutzman praised Trump’s campaigning and said the president’s support could help motivate Republican voters.

He argued that control of the House of Representatives will determine much of the legislative agenda during the remainder of Trump’s presidency.

Stutzman warned that if Democrats take control of the House, the country could see more investigations and impeachment efforts rather than legislative progress.

He also criticized the direction of the Democratic Party, saying it has moved away from its traditional focus on unions and working-class voters.

Stutzman points to jobs and taxes on affordability

With affordability among the major concerns for voters, Stutzman said bringing manufacturing jobs back to the United States is a key part of improving the economy.

He pointed to Steel Dynamics as an example of a growing company in the district and defended the Trump administration’s use of tariffs, arguing they are helping bring jobs back from China.

Stutzman also said Republicans deserve credit for preventing scheduled income tax increases and making current tax rates permanent.

He contrasted Indiana’s decision to suspend gas taxes with the approach taken by Michigan’s governor, arguing that Republican leaders are focused on providing relief to residents.

Opposes proposed Northeast Indiana casino

Stutzman also reiterated his opposition to bringing a casino to Northeast Indiana.

The proposal would affect voters in Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties. Stutzman said he believes the region’s agricultural, manufacturing and community traditions are part of what makes Northeast Indiana special.

He said introducing what he considers the wrong type of business could change the area’s culture.

Stutzman described himself as a traditionalist and said he likes the character of the region.

Encourages voters to look toward America’s future

Asked what he would tell voters who remain undecided, Stutzman urged them to consider the country’s history and future.

He said he believes America’s success is rooted in freedom and argued that the Republican Party is better positioned to protect it.

Stutzman said he had already voted early with his family. He explained that the family voted together last week before his son, Peyton, left for boot camp.

Stutzman represents Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District and is seeking another term in Congress.