Election 2026: Ohio Voter Guide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio voters are heading to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, for the 2026 midterm election, with several major statewide, congressional and local races on the ballot.

Polls across Ohio are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Anyone in line by 7:30 p.m. will still be allowed to cast their ballot.

Here’s what voters need to know before heading to the polls.

WHAT TO BRING TO THE POLLS

Ohio voters must bring a valid, unexpired government-issued photo ID to cast their ballots in person.

Acceptable identification includes an Ohio driver’s license, state-issued photo ID, U.S. passport or passport card, and qualifying military or veterans identification.

Unlike Indiana, Ohio does not accept expired photo IDs. Utility bills, bank statements and driver’s licenses issued by other states are also not accepted.

Voters who forget their ID or do not have an acceptable form of identification can still cast a provisional ballot. They have until Saturday, Nov. 7, to provide an acceptable ID to their county board of elections. Certain exceptions apply, including for voters with religious objections to being photographed.

More information about identification requirements is available through the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

WHERE TO VOTE IN OHIO

Ohio voters must cast their ballots at their assigned polling locations on Election Day.

Unlike Allen County, Indiana, which uses vote centers, Ohio voters generally cannot choose any polling location within their county.

Polling locations are determined by a voter’s registered residential address and precinct.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and anyone in line before closing will be allowed to vote.

Residents can find their assigned polling location, check their voter registration and review sample ballots through the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

Voters can also contact their county board of elections for assistance.

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT

Ohio voters will decide several major races Tuesday, including the next governor, a U.S. senator and members of Congress.

The governor’s race features Republican Vivek Ramaswamy and Democrat Amy Acton, who are competing to succeed term-limited Governor Mike DeWine.

In the U.S. Senate race, Republican incumbent Jon Husted faces Democratic challenger Sherrod Brown.

Voters will also select candidates for attorney general, secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer.

All 99 seats in the Ohio House of Representatives and half of the state’s Senate seats are up for election, along with congressional and local offices.

Ohio voters will also decide on State Issue 3, a proposed constitutional amendment involving voter identification.

State Issue 3 would add Ohio’s existing photo ID requirement for in-person voting to the state constitution. The requirement is already state law, so approval would not immediately change which IDs voters must present. It would make future changes to the requirement subject to a constitutional amendment.

Additional local races, school levies and other ballot questions will vary depending on where voters live.

Ohioans can review their sample ballots, find polling locations and learn more about statewide issues at VoteOhio.gov.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, with election results expected to begin coming in afterward.