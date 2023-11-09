Election Night Proves Strong For Democrats Across Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): You may have only kept up with your local elections. You may be surprised by some of Tuesday night’s results.

In eight different towns/cities, Democrats flipped the mayor’s seat and defeated Republican incumbents. Six of Indiana’s largest cities were switched over to the blue side of the isle Tuesday night, including:

Evansville (Indiana’s 3rd largest city), Terre Haute (Indiana’s 15th largest city), Lawrence (Indiana’s 22nd largest city), West Lafayette (Indiana’s 23rd largest city), Michigan City (Indiana’s 33rd largest city), Hobart (Indiana’s 37th largest city), Plymouth and North Vernon.

Joe Hogsett managed to keep his position as the Democrat mayor of Indianapolis, now heading into his third and final term.

“Indiana Democrats have wind in their sails after a solid election night,” said Indiana Democratic Party Chairman Mike Schmuhl. “Many of our candidates won at various levels and in different parts of the state. Indiana made history by electing three Black female mayors — one in northern Indiana, central Indiana, and southern Indiana. In addition, we built on our foundation of success by reelecting Mayors Joe Hogsett in Indianapolis, Tom Henry in Fort Wayne, and James Mueller in South Bend.

“In Terre Haute, young Army Ranger veteran Brandon Sakbun flipped the mayor’s office by defeating a four-term incumbent. He ran an inspirational campaign that is creating waves well beyond Vigo County. Elsewhere throughout the state, Democrats flipped West Lafayette, Hobart, Plymouth, and North Vernon as well as council majorities in major communities including Valparaiso, Muncie, Jeffersonville, and Clarksville.”

Republicans managed to win some important seats as well.

Sue Finkam is the new mayor of Carmel, Dan Ridenour won reelection as mayor of Muncie, and Ronald Morell Jr. made history, becoming the first Black Republican mayor of Marion, Indiana.