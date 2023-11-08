Hamilton Man Sentenced Following February Standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Hamilton man has been sentenced to 84 months in prison.

44-year-old David Westfall entered a guilty plea to illegally possessing an unregistered sawed-off shotgun and for possession of a firearm by a felon.

He’ll serve 84 months followed by 2 years of supervised release.

This stems from a February incident when officers were called to a rural area east of New Haven regarding a suspicious occupied vehicle. When officers arrived, they attempted to detain Westfall, but he retreated to his vehicle, indicating he had a firearm. Westfall then fired a shotgun, shattering the driver’s window of his truck.

Officers called the Allen County SWAT team for assistance, and the officers eventually convinced Westfall to surrender after a standoff that lasted more than 10 hours.