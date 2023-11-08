November 8, 2023
Local News

Hamilton Man Sentenced Following February Standoff

by WOWO News0
"Handcuffs" by Luctheo, License

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Hamilton man has been sentenced to 84 months in prison.

44-year-old David Westfall entered a guilty plea to illegally possessing an unregistered sawed-off shotgun and for possession of a firearm by a felon.

He’ll serve 84 months followed by 2 years of supervised release.

This stems from a February incident when officers were called to a rural area east of New Haven regarding a suspicious occupied vehicle. When officers arrived, they attempted to detain Westfall, but he retreated to his vehicle, indicating he had a firearm. Westfall then fired a shotgun, shattering the driver’s window of his truck.

Officers called the Allen County SWAT team for assistance, and the officers eventually convinced Westfall to surrender after a standoff that lasted more than 10 hours.

Related posts

Two men arrested in Friday afternoon DeKalb CVS robbery

Heather Starr

Toddler’s Death Ruled Accidental Drowning

WOWO News

The latest on the midterm election in Indiana

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.