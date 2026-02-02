Elkhart Twins Charged with Possession of Machine Guns

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) Two 21-year-old twins from Elkhart are facing multiple felony charges following the seizure of firearms and drugs from an apartment, according to police.

Elkhart Police say officers executed a search warrant Saturday around 8 p.m. at an apartment in the 2500 block of Links Drive. During the search, officers recovered several handguns, an AR-style pistol and a Draco firearm. According to information released to WSBT, two of the seized Glock handguns were equipped with switches that convert semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic firearms.

Police also seized approximately 129 grams of marijuana, THC products and drug paraphernalia from the apartment.

The men arrested were identified as 21-year-old Joedward Bynum Jr. and 21-year-old Jalen D. Bynum, who are twins. The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged both men on January 28, 2026.

Joedward Bynum Jr. is charged with two counts of possession of a machine gun, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Jalen D. Bynum is charged with two counts of possession of a machine gun, neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

The case remains pending in Elkhart County.