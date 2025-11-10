November 10, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Elkhart Woman Pleads Guilty to Stepson’s Murder

by Brian Ford0

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) An Elkhart woman, Cheyenne Elmore, 27, has pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her 6-year-old stepson. The boy died in August at their home from severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury and a punctured lung.

Elmore and the child’s father initially claimed the boy was hurt accidentally. Court documents show otherwise. The father entered a guilty plea to murder about a month before Elmore.

Elmore faces a maximum sentence of 60 years when she is sentenced in January.

Related posts

Officials Warn of Dangers of Blue-Green Algae

Kylie Havens

4 Men Killed in Pair of Indianapolis Shootings

WOWO News

State health officials knew Indiana clinics received recalled medication linked to Meningitis Outbreak…

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.