Elkhart Woman Pleads Guilty to Stepson’s Murder

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) An Elkhart woman, Cheyenne Elmore, 27, has pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her 6-year-old stepson. The boy died in August at their home from severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury and a punctured lung.

Elmore and the child’s father initially claimed the boy was hurt accidentally. Court documents show otherwise. The father entered a guilty plea to murder about a month before Elmore.

Elmore faces a maximum sentence of 60 years when she is sentenced in January.