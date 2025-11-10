Federal Gun Charges Follow School Impersonation Case

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WOWO) — Anthony Emmanuel Labrador-Sierra, a Venezuelan national, has been indicted by a Wood County grand jury for allegedly posing as a teenage student at Perrysburg High School.

WTOL reports Labrador-Sierra faces two charges: forgery, a fifth-degree felony with a maximum sentence of one year, and perjury, a third-degree felony with a maximum sentence of three years. The forgery charge stems from his alleged use of a fake birth certificate to enroll as a student, while the perjury charge relates to sworn statements about his age and legal status.

He is scheduled for arraignment on November 13 in Wood County Court of Common Pleas, with Judge Joel Kuhlman presiding. Labrador-Sierra is currently in custody at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in federal court in September to four counts related to false statements and firearm possession. His federal sentencing is set for January 23.

Federal Charges Labrador-Sierra Pleaded Guilty To: