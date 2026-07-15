Embassy’s ‘Summer Nights’ Series Continues Tonight, July 15, with Yacht Rock Favorites

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Downtown Fort Wayne residents have another great reason to head out tonight, Wednesday, July 15, as the Embassy Theatre’s popular “Summer Nights” music series returns.

The weekly event brings together local live music, food, and drinks in the heart of downtown. Attendees can catch the performances inside the Embassy’s multi-tiered ballroom overlooking the city, or head up to the rooftop patio to enjoy the summer weather and skyline views with a live broadcast of the evening’s entertainment.

Taking the stage for tonight’s July 15 performance isYacht Party, a popular tribute band specializing in the smooth, soft rock classics of the late ’70s and early ’80s.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the performance runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Single admission tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the Embassy Theatre box office or online.