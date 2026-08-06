Kansas Woman Shares Warning After Suspected Spider Bite Results in Weeks-Long Hospital Stay

GODDARD, Kan. (WOWO) — A Kansas mother of four is recovering after what she believes was a spider bite that led to surgery, serious infections and a weeks-long hospital stay.

Britagne Miller of Goddard, Kansas, said she was sitting around a campfire with her husband and children at Cheney Lake on May 28 when several spiders crawled on her and apparently bit her, according to reports from local media.

Miller said one bite on her calf continued to worsen several days later, causing swelling and intense pain that eventually sent her to seek medical treatment according to WTVG.

“This one kept swelling and swelling, and it was like, you know, a fire stir that’s metal,” Miller told KAKE. “It was like shooting down my leg into my foot, and it felt like it was being stabbed.”

Miller was admitted to Wesley Hospital in Wichita on June 4 and underwent surgery, according to reports and a GoFundMe account created by her husband, Jake Miller.

Her treatment became more complicated because of existing health issues, including blood-clotting disorders, liver problems and allergies to certain medications.

Doctors later discovered Miller had developed infections and was also experiencing end-stage liver failure. Her family was warned that her condition could become life-threatening.

Miller chose to continue aggressive treatment rather than enter hospice care. She said she remembers very little from her time in intensive care.

After more than a month of treatment, Miller was released from the hospital on July 11 and is continuing her recovery at home.

She now requires home health care, physical therapy and ongoing appointments with specialists. Miller is also hoping to eventually qualify for a liver transplant, but she is not currently eligible to be placed on the transplant waiting list, according to reports.

Doctors have not confirmed what type of spider caused the injury.

Raymond Cloyd, a horticultural entomologist at Kansas State University, told KAKE that brown recluse and black widow spiders are among the venomous spider species found in Kansas.

Cloyd advised residents to take precautions by sealing cracks around homes and being careful when handling boxes, shoes or other items that have been left undisturbed.

The Miller family said they remain hopeful as she continues her recovery.

“We know there is still a long road ahead, but we are holding on to hope that one day this season will be behind us, and she will be able to continue doing what she loves most — being a mom, and someday a grandmother,” the family wrote on the GoFundMe page.