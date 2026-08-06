Elkhart County Set for $127 Million Transportation Investment in Roads and Bridges

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — More than $127 million in transportation improvements are planned for Elkhart County over the next five years, including major expansion projects along U.S. 33 and U.S. 20.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the planned investments during the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce’s annual INDOT luncheon, outlining upcoming road, bridge and infrastructure projects across the county.

INDOT plans to invest about $117 million in roadway resurfacing and repairs, along with an additional $10.5 million for bridge and culvert improvements according to WNDU.

Two of the largest projects include a $49 million reconstruction and expansion project along U.S. 33 through Goshen and a $47 million expansion project on U.S. 20 near Middlebury.

Construction on both projects is expected to begin in 2028.

“One hundred-plus million dollars is not a small amount,” said Hunter Petroviak, public relations director for INDOT’s Northeast District. “We want to make sure our infrastructure is there for the long haul, and we also know towns and cities here in Elkhart are growing.”

Petroviak said the projects are designed to address increasing traffic demands, improve safety and add additional travel lanes where needed.

INDOT studies traffic patterns and crash data when determining where improvements are needed, and officials say congestion is expected to continue increasing without infrastructure upgrades.

The U.S. 20 expansion project is expected to continue through 2029, while the U.S. 33 project could remain under construction through 2030.

Both projects are expected to be advertised for contractor bids during the winter of 2027.

Business leaders in Elkhart County said the planned investment reflects the region’s importance to Indiana’s economy.

“A lot of times we look, and we think about things happening in the beltway of Indianapolis, and think they don’t see further than that—but those dollars say differently,” said Levon Johnson, president and CEO of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce. “They understand the economic impact that Elkhart County has on the rest of the state.”

INDOT officials said the project costs and timelines are estimates and could change before construction begins.