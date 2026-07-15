U.S. House Passes Bill to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

WASHINGTON, (WOWO): The era of “springing forward” and “falling back” could be coming to an end if the U.S. House of Representatives has its way.

In a bipartisan 308-117 vote on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, the House passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent across most of the United States. The legislation now heads to the Senate, where its future remains uncertain.

If the bill clears the Senate and is signed into law, Americans would no longer adjust their clocks twice a year. Instead, the extra hour of evening daylight observed during the spring and summer months would become the year-round standard. Individual states that wish to opt out would be permitted to do so, provided their legislatures vote to remain on permanent standard time before the federal bill takes effect. Hawaii and most of Arizona already observe standard time year-round and would not be affected.

Supporters, including the White House, argue that ending the twice-yearly switch would eliminate unnecessary daily disruptions, boost evening economic activity, and give families more daylight to spend outdoors.

However, the proposal faces pushback from critics who warn that permanent daylight saving time would result in dangerously dark winter mornings. Under the year-round system, many children would be waiting for school buses and commuters would be driving to work in complete darkness, with the sun not rising in some parts of the country until nearly 9:00 a.m. in the dead of winter.

A 2025 poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research indicates that only 12% of Americans support the current system of switching clocks back and forth. When forced to choose a permanent single time, 56% of adults preferred permanent daylight saving time, while roughly 40% preferred permanent standard time.