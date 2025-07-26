TRAA Hosts Community Health Fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Three Rivers Ambulance Authority held a community health fair earlier today.

The community was invited to TRAA’s headquarters on Hayden Street from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. today for the free event.

Blood-pressure checks, vaccinations, CPR education, safe-sleep tips for families and other health-related opportunities were offered to the public.

Balloon animals and other family-friendly activities were also at the event along with tours of a TRAA ambulance and a Fort Wayne Fire Department fire truck.

Everything was free for the community. Joel Benz, Executive Director of TRAA, stated that the goal was to help drive increases in overall health and wellbeing by connecting the community with critical preventative services.