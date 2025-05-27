May 27, 2025
National News

Summer Means Baseball, Gardening, Ice Cream, And Scam Season

by David Scheie0
"Scam Alert" by Gerd Altmann, License

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — As the weather heats up (eventually) so does scam season.

I&M is urging customers to be on the lookout for scams that may target them.

Some of the scammers ask to inspect equipment in or near homes while others threaten disconnection unless immediate payment is made.

Company officials say that all authorized employees and contractors will carry photo ID and will drive company-branded vehicles or have branded magnetic signs on them.

Customers in doubt are urged to call the Customer Operations Center.

Related posts

Monica Lewinsky among headliners for Purdue Fort Wayne Omnibus Speaker Series

Darrin Wright

2020 Ford Explorer hit with 10th recall

Fox News

Unemployment rate drops, 136,000 jobs added

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.