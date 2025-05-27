Summer Means Baseball, Gardening, Ice Cream, And Scam Season

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — As the weather heats up (eventually) so does scam season.

I&M is urging customers to be on the lookout for scams that may target them.

Some of the scammers ask to inspect equipment in or near homes while others threaten disconnection unless immediate payment is made.

Company officials say that all authorized employees and contractors will carry photo ID and will drive company-branded vehicles or have branded magnetic signs on them.

Customers in doubt are urged to call the Customer Operations Center.