LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a double fatal crash that happened when an SUV struck two bicyclists southwest of LaGrange.

The crash happened at about 8:15 last Wednesday and left two women in their late 50s dead at the scene.

The 20-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash according to officials who say that the investigation is ongoing.