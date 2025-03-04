Local Health Care Provider Will Be Expanding And Modernizing 

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Six acres on Beacon Street betweeen State and Lake – adjacent to the VA and Parkview Randallia has been announced as the potential site for the new home for Matthew 25 Health and Care.

Officials say that they’ve outgrown the current location downtown and are looking to more effectively serve low-income and uninsured residents.

Parkview Behavioral Health currently occupies a facility on the site and offered it to Matthew 25 significantly below market value.

Demand for services at Matthew 25 has jumped 13 percent in the past two years alone – marking the need for a new facility.

A potential new building is in the works according to officials, who also noted the ongoing relationship they have with Parkview.