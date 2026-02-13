One Dead, Two Injured in Indiana US 31 Collision

FULTON COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) One person is dead and two others injured after a two-vehicle collision at the junction of US 31 and State Road 110 on February 11, Indiana State Police said.

Preliminary reports from Master Trooper Todd Trottier indicate 72-year-old Sharon Roth of Fulton County was driving a 2018 Chevrolet when she crossed US 31 attempting to go eastbound on State Road 110. Her vehicle collided with a 2021 Ford driven by 45-year-old Marija Bilic of Jenison, Michigan, who was transporting a juvenile passenger.

The force of the collision left Roth’s vehicle partially off the roadway and Bilic’s vehicle stopped in the northbound lanes. Roth was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, and her family has been notified. Bilic and the juvenile passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors. The investigation is ongoing, and toxicology reports are pending.