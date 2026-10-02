Experts Warn Homeowners: Wait Too Long to Winterize and Repairs Could Cost Thousands

DETROIT, Mi. (WOWO) — With fall underway and freezing temperatures just weeks away, home maintenance experts are urging homeowners across the Tri-State to use the next several weeks to prepare their homes for winter.

From cleaning gutters and checking downspouts to inspecting the roof and making sure water is draining away from the house, contractors say taking care of small problems now could help prevent much more expensive damage once snow and ice arrive.

Dan Provenzola, owner of The Leaf Pros, says homeowners are entering the final stretch of the year when many outdoor maintenance projects can still be completed relatively easily.

“You’re coming up on the last 60 days of it, couple months left to really tighten up on everything,” Provenzola said. “Anything to make sure the water stays away from your home properly.”

The timing matters because once temperatures consistently drop below freezing, outdoor repairs can become more difficult or, in some cases, impossible until a stretch of warmer weather arrives.

Sean Hagen, general manager of Leaf Pros and a homeowner himself, says cold weather can quickly narrow the opportunities for contractors to work outside.

“There’s a period of time where it’s almost impossible to get work done because it’s so cold outside, so frozen and so much snow,” Hagen said.

Hagen says he’s spent much of the season helping other homeowners prepare their properties while putting off some of the same work at his own home. He plans to get those projects finished before winter arrives.

For him, the benefit is peace of mind.

“I don’t have to think in the middle of the night is my roof going to leak, are my gutters going to drain water, am I going to have ice pooling up here?” Hagen said.

One of the biggest areas homeowners should inspect is the roof and gutter system.

Rob Blach, a roofer with Leaf Pros, says gutters and downspouts need to be able to move rainwater and melting snow away from the home before freezing weather sets in.

Once temperatures fall, homeowners may have only limited opportunities to address problems because outdoor work depends on getting a warm enough, dry day.

“It can become a big, big issue,” Blach said.

A clogged or improperly functioning gutter can allow water to collect rather than flow away from the house. When that water freezes, it can contribute to ice buildup and ice dams.

Those conditions can put additional weight and pressure on gutters and other parts of the home.

“The gutters can’t handle it, so they’ll rip out of the wall,” Blach said.

Experts say homeowners should start with a basic inspection.

Clean leaves and other debris from gutters, check that downspouts are securely connected and make sure water is being directed away from the foundation.

Homeowners should also look for damaged or missing shingles, deteriorating flashing and other visible roof problems. If there are signs of a leak or damage that cannot be safely inspected from the ground, a professional roof inspection may be appropriate.

The goal is to identify problems while they can still be addressed under relatively favorable weather conditions.

Provenzola says emergency work can still be performed during the winter, but weather can dictate when crews can safely get onto a roof or work around a home.

“If you have emergency services needed in the winter months, we can take care of it, but you’ll have to wait until we have a decent day,” Provenzola said.

That wait can be especially problematic if a small issue turns into a major leak or water intrusion.

Water that gets into a home can damage roofing materials, insulation and interior surfaces. Persistent moisture can also create conditions conducive to mold growth, while severe water damage can affect structural components.

In extreme cases, prolonged damage can result in major structural repairs.

“The damage will be significantly worse if you wait,” Hagen said.

The potential price tag is another reason experts recommend handling routine maintenance before winter.

Provenzola says homeowners can face substantially higher costs when relatively minor maintenance problems become emergencies.

“Could be taking a look at pulling out a second mortgage on this stuff, when you could be proactive and nip it in the bud,” Provenzola said.

For homeowners across the Tri-State, the specific timing of winter preparation can vary depending on local weather. But the basic maintenance remains the same: keep water moving away from the house, address roof problems before snow and ice arrive, and don’t assume a problem will take care of itself.

Homeowners who aren’t comfortable getting onto a roof should avoid doing so themselves. A ground-level inspection can identify obvious problems, while a qualified professional can examine areas that are difficult or dangerous to access.

Blach’s advice is simple.

“Always good to just take a look and see what you need to do,” Blach said.

With winter weather approaching, that inspection could be the difference between routine fall maintenance and an expensive emergency repair after the first major freeze.