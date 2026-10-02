Numbness or Tingling in Your Hands or Feet? Doctors Explain Warning Signs of Neuropathy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Persistent numbness, tingling or burning in the hands and feet can be more than an uncomfortable sensation. Health experts say those symptoms can be warning signs of neuropathy, a condition involving damage or irritation to the body’s nerves.

Catching the problem early can be important because some causes of neuropathy can be treated or reversed before lasting nerve damage occurs.

Dr. Rhea Rogers, a board-certified physician, says some of the underlying causes are manageable when they are identified early.

“I think if you categorize it into groups, a lot of them are reversible,” Rogers said. “And that’s why you want to do early, early testing — so you can catch those that are reversible, like your blood sugar problems, nutritional deficiencies, toxin exposures and even metabolic disorders and disease.”

Neuropathy can have a number of causes. Diabetes and problems with blood sugar are among the conditions associated with nerve damage. Nutritional deficiencies, certain metabolic disorders, exposure to toxins and some medications can also contribute.

Rogers said the longer an underlying problem continues without treatment, the greater the possibility that nerve damage could become permanent.

That makes recognizing changes in sensation particularly important for older adults.

Sam Cradduck, a gerontologist, said numbness can be especially easy to overlook because it often does not produce the same immediate alarm as pain.

“The bad thing is is pain always gets people’s attention. If you’re hurting, you’re telling somebody,” Cradduck said. “But if it’s numb, you’re usually ignoring it.”

The feet deserve particular attention because sensation in the feet plays an important role in walking and balance.

“Your feet are your GPS system for your walking,” Cradduck said. “So if you can’t feel your feet, then your gait changes. You’re more susceptible to falls. Your balance is off.”

A loss of sensation can also make it harder to recognize an injury. Someone with reduced feeling in the feet may not immediately notice a blister, cut or other problem that would normally cause pain.

Amy O’Rourke, an aging expert, said she had a client who initially overlooked tingling in her feet. The woman eventually sought medical attention after repeatedly falling and was diagnosed with neuropathy.

Experts say that is one reason changes in sensation should not simply be dismissed as a normal part of getting older.

Nutritional deficiencies can also play a role in nerve health.

Cradduck specifically pointed to B vitamins, alcohol use and thyroid problems as potential contributors.

“I know the B vitamins are a big issue,” Cradduck said. “And alcohol — people don’t realize how much alcoholism affects and can change your nerves and cause the neuropathy. Thyroid is another big one.”

Certain medications can also contribute to nutritional deficiencies associated with nerve problems.

Cradduck noted that metformin, a medication commonly used to treat Type 2 diabetes, can reduce vitamin B12 levels in some people. Alcohol can contribute to vitamin B1 deficiency, while vitamin D deficiency can also be associated with pain and other symptoms.

People taking medications over long periods should talk with their health care provider about potential side effects and whether blood tests or nutritional monitoring are appropriate.

Rogers also emphasized the importance of cellular energy to nerve function.

“All organs, regardless of what they are — and the nerve is an organ … — they all require energy,” Rogers said. “The way that they use energy is those little batteries that we have called mitochondria. Anytime that you have a dysfunction and anything it’s because we’re running out of energy.”

Not every episode of numbness or tingling necessarily means someone has neuropathy.

Cradduck said the circumstances surrounding the sensation can provide important context.

Temporary numbness after sitting on a foot or remaining in an unusual position for an extended period can happen because of pressure on a nerve and may resolve once the position changes.

Persistent or recurring symptoms that occur during normal activities are more concerning.

“If it’s happening when you’re in the shower, and when you’re in the bed, and when you’re sitting in a chair, you need to go to the doctor,” Cradduck said. “Find out, why are my toes burning? Why are my feet feeling funny? Or why is that happening to my hands?”

Other symptoms that can accompany neuropathy include burning sensations, weakness, changes in balance and difficulty walking.

Anyone experiencing unexplained or persistent changes in sensation should discuss those symptoms with a health care professional, particularly if they are accompanied by falls, weakness or an injury that is not being felt normally.

Rogers said early testing is important because identifying an underlying cause can sometimes provide an opportunity to address the problem before permanent nerve damage develops.

“Because those are fixable,” Rogers said.

For people experiencing numbness or tingling, the key question is not simply whether the sensation exists, but how often it happens, how long it lasts and what is happening when it occurs.

Temporary numbness caused by pressure on a nerve can be different from unexplained symptoms that continue while someone is walking, sitting, sleeping or showering.

Experts say those persistent symptoms deserve medical attention.

Early evaluation may identify problems involving blood sugar, nutrition, thyroid function, medications, alcohol exposure or other conditions that can affect nerves.

And because reduced sensation in the feet can affect gait and balance, recognizing neuropathy early may also help reduce the risk of falls and injuries.

The bottom line for anyone experiencing persistent numbness, tingling or burning is to pay attention to the pattern and talk with a health care professional rather than assuming the symptoms will simply go away.