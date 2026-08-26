Federal Disaster Declaration Approved for Indiana Storm Damage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Federal disaster assistance is now available to help Hoosiers recover from severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding that began Aug. 11.

President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for Indiana, allowing federal funding to supplement recovery efforts in 21 counties, including Allen County.

The declaration covers Carroll, Dearborn, Decatur, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Porter, Pulaski, Randolph, Rush, Tipton, Union and Wayne counties.

For individuals and families, assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, as well as low-interest loans for uninsured property damage and other disaster-related expenses.

Residents who suffered damage should first file a claim with their insurance provider before applying for federal assistance.

Applications can be submitted through DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362, or through the FEMA app.

Federal funding is also available to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities.

That assistance currently applies to Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Henry, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Porter, Tipton and Wayne counties.

Darrin C. Ricketts has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer overseeing recovery operations. FEMA says additional counties could be added later based on ongoing damage assessments.