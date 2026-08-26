Indiana Public Colleges Freeze Tuition for Second Straight Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana students returning to public colleges and universities this fall will see no increase in tuition or mandatory fees for the second consecutive year.

Governor Mike Braun announced Wednesday that all 15 of Indiana’s public colleges and universities are continuing a statewide tuition freeze for in-state undergraduate students during the 2026-27 academic year.

The freeze began during the 2025-26 school year after Braun asked public colleges and universities to find efficiencies, eliminate redundancies and streamline services without reducing the quality of education.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education unanimously endorsed the recommendation.

According to Braun’s office, this is the first time in Indiana history that every public higher education institution has kept tuition and mandatory fees flat for two consecutive years.

The freeze applies to schools including Purdue University Fort Wayne, Indiana University campuses, Ball State University, Ivy Tech Community College, Indiana State University and Vincennes University.

Braun says the goal is to make higher education more affordable and help families get more value from their education dollars.

The freeze applies specifically to in-state undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees.