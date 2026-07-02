Federal indictment charges 12 in alleged Indiana drug ring run from prison

The Lead Off
- Federal indictment names 12 defendants accused of operating a large-scale Indiana drug trafficking network
- Investigators say the alleged organization was directed by an inmate inside Westville Correctional Facility
- Authorities allege distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs across multiple Indiana cities
INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) A federal indictment has charged 12 suspects in connection with an alleged central Indiana drug trafficking organization that authorities say was directed by an inmate operating from inside prison.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges the operation distributed large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and other controlled substances throughout the Indianapolis region and surrounding communities according to WXIN.
Federal indictment outlines alleged prison-directed operation
According to the indictment, the organization was allegedly coordinated by 37-year-old Justin Veal, an inmate housed at Westville Correctional Facility. Investigators say Veal directed drug distribution activity from inside the facility.
Authorities allege Veal’s network was responsible for distributing “hundreds of pounds” of narcotics across the southern half of Indiana. The indictment states the organization moved methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, Suboxone and synthetic cannabis, also known as “spice.”
Alleged distribution network across Indiana cities
Court documents allege that, at Veal’s direction, suspects including Sade Butler of Indianapolis and Shawnlisa Nevels of Fort Wayne obtained and distributed controlled substances.
Investigators say drugs were then allegedly sold across multiple Indiana communities, including:
- Anderson
- Indianapolis
- Fort Wayne
- Additional areas throughout central and northern Indiana
Seizures reported during investigation
Law enforcement officials say a series of seizures occurred during the investigation into the alleged trafficking organization. Items reportedly recovered include:
- 13 firearms, some equipped with drum magazines
- 130 pounds of methamphetamine
- 550 grams of cocaine
- 241 grams of fentanyl
- 25 Suboxone strips
- 1,750 grams of synthetic cannabis (“spice”)
- Thousands of counterfeit fentanyl pills
- An unspecified amount of heroin
- Cash proceeds
- A pill press with drug residue
- High-value jewelry
- 15 cell phones
- Two vehicles
Charges filed against 12 defendants
The federal indictment lists the following defendants and charges:
Justin Veal, 37, Indianapolis
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances
Sade Butler, 27, Indianapolis
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances (two counts)
Shawnlisa Nevels, 44, Fort Wayne
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances
Adrian Swift, 39, Indianapolis
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances (two counts)
Bobby Young, 51, Anderson
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances
Dontrell Cole, 24, Indianapolis
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances
Jacob Schloerb, 52, Indianapolis
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances
Megan Daniels, 49, Columbus
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances
Scott Foor, 45, Indianapolis
- Distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
Daquel Jones, 35, Indianapolis
- Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
Dawud Quarles, 33, Indianapolis
- Unlawful use of a communication facility
Larry Craig, 54, Indianapolis
- Unlawful use of a communication facility
Investigation and prosecution
Officials say the investigation was conducted by the Crossroads Homeland Security Task Force. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lindsay Karwoski and Patrick Gibson.
The Takeaway
- Federal prosecutors allege a coordinated drug trafficking operation was directed by an inmate inside Westville Correctional Facility
- The indictment outlines widespread distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other narcotics across multiple Indiana cities
- Twelve defendants now face federal charges as the case moves through the court system, with prosecution led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office