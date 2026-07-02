Federal indictment charges 12 in alleged Indiana drug ring run from prison

The Lead Off

Federal indictment names 12 defendants accused of operating a large-scale Indiana drug trafficking network

Investigators say the alleged organization was directed by an inmate inside Westville Correctional Facility

Authorities allege distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs across multiple Indiana cities

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) A federal indictment has charged 12 suspects in connection with an alleged central Indiana drug trafficking organization that authorities say was directed by an inmate operating from inside prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges the operation distributed large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and other controlled substances throughout the Indianapolis region and surrounding communities according to WXIN.

Federal indictment outlines alleged prison-directed operation

According to the indictment, the organization was allegedly coordinated by 37-year-old Justin Veal, an inmate housed at Westville Correctional Facility. Investigators say Veal directed drug distribution activity from inside the facility.

Authorities allege Veal’s network was responsible for distributing “hundreds of pounds” of narcotics across the southern half of Indiana. The indictment states the organization moved methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, Suboxone and synthetic cannabis, also known as “spice.”

Alleged distribution network across Indiana cities

Court documents allege that, at Veal’s direction, suspects including Sade Butler of Indianapolis and Shawnlisa Nevels of Fort Wayne obtained and distributed controlled substances.

Investigators say drugs were then allegedly sold across multiple Indiana communities, including:

Anderson

Indianapolis

Fort Wayne

Additional areas throughout central and northern Indiana

Seizures reported during investigation

Law enforcement officials say a series of seizures occurred during the investigation into the alleged trafficking organization. Items reportedly recovered include:

13 firearms, some equipped with drum magazines

130 pounds of methamphetamine

550 grams of cocaine

241 grams of fentanyl

25 Suboxone strips

1,750 grams of synthetic cannabis (“spice”)

Thousands of counterfeit fentanyl pills

An unspecified amount of heroin

Cash proceeds

A pill press with drug residue

High-value jewelry

15 cell phones

Two vehicles

Charges filed against 12 defendants

The federal indictment lists the following defendants and charges:

Justin Veal, 37, Indianapolis

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances

Sade Butler, 27, Indianapolis

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances (two counts)

Shawnlisa Nevels, 44, Fort Wayne

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances

Adrian Swift, 39, Indianapolis

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances (two counts)

Bobby Young, 51, Anderson

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances

Dontrell Cole, 24, Indianapolis

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances

Jacob Schloerb, 52, Indianapolis

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances

Megan Daniels, 49, Columbus

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances

Scott Foor, 45, Indianapolis

Distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Daquel Jones, 35, Indianapolis

Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Dawud Quarles, 33, Indianapolis

Unlawful use of a communication facility

Larry Craig, 54, Indianapolis

Unlawful use of a communication facility

Investigation and prosecution

Officials say the investigation was conducted by the Crossroads Homeland Security Task Force. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lindsay Karwoski and Patrick Gibson.

The Takeaway