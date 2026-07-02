Man arrested after mid-flight disruption forces Indianapolis-to-Houston flight to turn around

The Lead Off

A passenger was arrested after allegedly disrupting a commercial flight departing Indianapolis International Airport

The disturbance forced the aircraft to return to Indianapolis instead of continuing to Houston

Police say the man now faces felony and misdemeanor charges following the incident

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (FOX59/CBS4) A man was arrested after allegedly disrupting a flight from Indianapolis to Houston on Tuesday, prompting the aircraft to return to Indianapolis International Airport shortly after departure.

The incident occurred aboard United Airlines flight 3989, which was operated by MESA on behalf of United Airlines, according to a statement from the Indianapolis Airport Authority according to Fox 59.

Flight returns to Indianapolis after onboard disturbance

Officials say the flight had already departed Indianapolis when a disturbance broke out in the cabin. The disruption led the flight crew to turn the aircraft around and return to Indianapolis International Airport instead of continuing on to Houston.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority said in a statement that airport operations were not impacted beyond the incident involving the single flight.

Passenger detained upon landing

When the aircraft landed back in Indianapolis, airport police detained a passenger involved in the disturbance.

A review of a Facebook livestream video obtained by FOX59/CBS4 shows a man standing and shouting at passengers and flight attendants during the flight. In the video, the man appears to ask crew members to land the plane so he could exit the aircraft.

The individual in the livestream identified himself on social media as Jacob Cook.

Arrest and charges filed

A public police report states that 32-year-old Jacob Cook of Fortville was arrested at Indianapolis International Airport around noon Tuesday.

Cook was booked into the Marion County Adult Detention Center and faces the following preliminary charges:

Disrupting the operation of an aircraft — Level 4 felony

Disorderly conduct at an airport — Level 6 felony

Resisting law enforcement — Class A misdemeanor

Jail records show no court dates had been scheduled at the time of booking.

Investigation continues

Authorities have not released additional details regarding what prompted the alleged disturbance aboard the flight. The case remains under review by law enforcement and airport officials.

The Takeaway